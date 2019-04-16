It was bound to happen, but no one predicted it would happen this soon. Someone, somewhere, went ahead and filmed a very early Avengers: Endgame screening on a cellphone, and then leaked the footage online. Which means there are Endgame spoilers all over the web. In the spirit of avoiding those spoilers, Endgame directors the Russo Brothers have released a letter to the fans urging them to not be a total jerk and spoil the big twists of Endgame for others.

First, let me get this out of the way. There are no spoilers in this article, and we here at /Film would never intentionally spoil anything without a big fat spoiler warning. That said, Endgame spoilers are already making the rounds, almost two weeks before the film’s release. How did this happen? Here’s what we know: Monday night, footage from Endgame began to trickle online via YouTube and other platforms. Reports indicate that either the ending of the film, or the entire film itself, was filmed at a screening somewhere, and uploaded online. Whoops.

In our current digital age, spoilers can be hard to avoid. Making things worse is the fact that some people are jerks, and will deliberately post spoilers on social media just to get a rise out of others. And that’s what’s happening here – now that the Endgame spoilers are out there, they’re impossible to remove. As a result, some people have been deliberately dropping them online. To the spoiler-averse, this is no doubt torturous.

In an effort to warn others, Endgame filmmakers the Russo Brothers have released the following letter. The directing duo don’t mention the footage leak, and there’s a good chance they penned this before news of the leak even broke – the Russos released a similar letter last year, urging fans to not spoil Avengers: Infinity War. Still, the timing is hard to ignore. Here’s the letter.

“This is it,” the letter begins. “This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises.” The Russos then go on to write:

Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention o delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga. Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re going to ask again for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

I’ve never been bothered by spoilers. I don’t seek them out, but if I come across them, I don’t have a nervous breakdown. In my humble opinion, if a spoiler can really ruin a movie, that movie wasn’t very good to begin with. That said, I do think intentionally spoiling the culmination of 10-plus years worth of storytelling is kind of a shitty thing to do.

If you’re terrified of coming across Endgame spoilers, my advice would be to avoid social media as much in possible until next week. In fact, you should just do that in general, forever. We all should. Then maybe the world will be a better place, and not the horrifying hellscape it is now.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26, 2019.