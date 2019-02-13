Daily Podcast: Why Does The ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Feel So Dark? Killer Jeans, Lord & Miller, The Oscars, Aquaman & More
Posted on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 13, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including: Slaxx, Lord & Miller, The Oscars, The Trench, Aquaman 2, Marvel Netflix Shows and Frozen 2.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Slaxx’ is a Real Movie About a Pair of Killer Jeans
- HT: Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Next Movie is a Live-Action Sci-Fi Adventure Called ‘The Last Human’
- Ben: Hollywood is Not Happy About Oscar Ceremony Cuts – Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron and More React
- Chris: ‘The Trench’, Horror Movie ‘Aquaman’ Spin-Off, Now in the Works at Warner Bros.
- HT: ‘Aquaman 2’ Officially in the Works With David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick on Board as Screenwriter
- Ben: Cancelled Marvel Shows Like ‘Daredevil’ Could Be Revived By Hulu, Says Exec
- Reaction: ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer: The Disney Hit is Back to Melt Your Heart
All the other stuff you need to know:
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.