Are you wearing jeans right now? Well, you better be careful – those jeans could kill. At least, they could if you were in the move Slaxx, which is a film about a really killer pair of jeans. Literally. The film tells the story of a possessed pair of designer jeans, and I promise you, I’m not making any of this up. Slaxx joins a list of films focused on killer inanimate objects, from killer beds, to killer lamps, to killer tires.

THR is reporting that Romane Denis will star in Slaxx, a new horror film from Elza Kephart. Sehar Bhojani (The Handmaid’s Tale), Brett Donahue and Stephen Bogaert (It) are also in the film. In Slaxx, Denis plays “a cashier in a trendy clothing store where her co-workers are killed by a possessed pair of designer jeans and who must stop the slaughter.”

This is, of course, rather silly. But it’s also incredibly similar to Peter Strickland’s In Fabric, which played at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and will be released by A24 later this year. In that flick, a haunted dress at a designer store causes problems for a group of people. Strickland’s film was intentionally tongue-in-cheek, servings as both a satire and a tribute of giallo films. It’s unclear if Slaxx will be taking the same path, but for now, let’s just be happy someone is making a movie about killer jeans. Here are some other killer objects movies that you should watch to prepare yourself for Slaxx.

Rubber

Killer object: Sentient tire.

Quentin Dupieux’s incredibly weird horror-comedy features a tire that rolls around on its own, and makes people’s heads explode.

Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes

Killer object: Floor lamp.

The evil forces from the famously haunted Amityville Horror House possess a lamp, which then ends up in a new house. Bad things start happening. Because of the lamp, you see.

The Mangler

Killer object: Laundry press.

Based on a Stephen King story, this gory Tobe Hooper flick features a laundry press that sucks people up and folds their bodies like meaty, bloody sheets.

Death Bed: The Bed That Eats

Killer object: A well-made bed.

The title says it all, folks. This is about a bed that eats people.

Amityville: It’s About Time

Killer object: Antique clock.

Another Amityville sequel. Instead of a lamp, people now have to deal with a killer clock. That’s why the title is It’s About Time. Get it??

Maximum Overdrive

Killer object: Various cars, trucks and other machinery.

Stephen King’s only directorial effort features cars and trucks that come to life and start running people down. Other objects go bad as well, including a vending machine that kills by spitting out soda cans.

The Lift

Killer object: Elevator.

If you have a fear of elevators, don’t watch The Lift, in which hapless folks get dropped, crushed and chopped to death via elevator car.