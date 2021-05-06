Daily Podcast: Who Will Direct WB’s Black Superman Movie? Plus: Loki, Red Sonja, and More
Posted on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the May 6, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including casting for Red Sonja, Paramount+’s plans for 2022, Loki, The Amusement Park, and WB’s new Superman movie.
- Chris: ‘Red Sonja’ Casts ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Hannah John-Kamen
- Brad: Paramount+ Will Release One Original Movie Every Week in 2022
- Chris: ‘Loki’ Shifts Premiere Date, Will Now Stream on Wednesdays on Disney+ Starting June 9
- Chris: ‘The Amusement Park’ Trailer: George A. Romero’s Lost Movie is Headed to Shudder in June
- HT: New Superman Movie is Looking for a Black Director, with Barry Jenkins, Regina King, and More as Possibilities
