Posted on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 by Ben Pearson

On the May 6, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including casting for Red Sonja, Paramount+’s plans for 2022, Loki, The Amusement Park, and WB’s new Superman movie.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

New Superman Movie is Looking for a Black Director, with Barry Jenkins, Regina King, and More as Possibilities

‘The Amusement Park’ Trailer: George A. Romero’s Lost Movie is Headed to Shudder in June

‘Loki’ Shifts Premiere Date, Will Now Stream on Wednesdays on Disney+ Starting June 9

Paramount+ Will Release One Original Movie Every Week in 2022

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!