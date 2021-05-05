Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped their new episodes on Fridays, but the next Marvel show, Loki, is changing things up. The Tom Hiddleston-led series about the God of Mischief will now release its new episodes on Wednesdays, starting on June 9. There was no official reason given for the move, but Disney likely wants to spread their material out, since they also now have new episodes of the Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch dropping on Fridays.

So Loki will now premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9. Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.” In addition to starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. Start getting your fan theories ready now.