On the April 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including James Bond 25, Netflix, Quentin Tarantino, Academy Awards, Detective Pikachu, Avengers: Endgame, Disney, and the WGA vs. ATA.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Peter plugs his first vlog: Ordinary Adventures. Watch the first video to see what it’s like to attend the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame.
In The News:
- Jacob: James Bond 25 Story Details, Filming Locations, and Official Cast Revealed
- Brad: Netflix Testing New Random and Top 10 List Features, But What They Still Need Is Playlists
- Chris: ‘The Hateful Eight’ Extended Version is Now on Netflix…as a Mini-Series?
- Brad: Netflix Oscar Eligibility Remains Intact as The Academy Votes Not to Change Key Rule
- Jacob: ‘Detective Pikachu’ Early Buzz: An Adorable Video Game Movie That is Super Effective for Fans and Non-Fans Alike
- Brad: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 4DX Will Feature Signature Character Motions, But What Does That Mean?
- Chris: Disney is Killing Multiple Fox Films, Heavily Scrutinizing Others
- Jacob: The WGA vs. ATA Standoff Explained: What is Happening in Hollywood Between Writers and Their Agents?
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.