Did Detective Pikachu catch all the hearts? Or will it at least be the very best video game movie, like no film ever was? That’s still up for debate, but according to the early buzz for this film, it is super-effective at inviting audiences into the rich, immersive world of the immensely popular Pokémon franchise.

Early screenings for Detective Pikachu were held Wednesday night, and a few select fans and critics got to see the highly anticipated video game adaptation starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular talking creature. See what they had to say in the Detective Pikachu early buzz below.

Like many of the critics at the Detective Pikachu screening, /Film’s own Peter Sciretta was not too familiar with the Pokémon franchise, but that didn’t prevent him from enjoying the film and its “fantastic worldbuilding.”

It is better than a Detective Pikachu movie has any right to be … but I’m not sure this one breaks the video game curse for me, a non gamer. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 25, 2019

The rich world-building seemed to be a common compliment among critics, who praised it as welcoming to fans and non-fans alike.

The best parts of #DetectivePikachu are the Pokémon and world building. The plot around that is overly convoluted and frankly, a little boring. I tried to like it but didn’t. I hope fans feel differently. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 25, 2019

If Ryme City from #DetectivePikachu was a real place I'd make plans to visit it tomorrow. The movie is a lot of fun and filled with Easter eggs. Pokemon fans are going to love it but it is still welcoming to those that don't the world. pic.twitter.com/cLZcNvzypP — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 25, 2019

I just got out of #DetectivePikachu and my first thought is OMG HOW DID THEY MAKE PIKACHU SO CUTE!!! It completely nails the world of Pokémon, and just seeing their amazing live action creature designs is worth the price of admission. If you love Pokémon, you’ll love this movie. pic.twitter.com/Z7oS42JlDd — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) April 24, 2019

Just saw #DetectivePikachu here in Tokyo and, man, I wish Ryme City was a real place because I really want a Pokémon pal. pic.twitter.com/4cvtG0Uquu — LoTron Prime Dave Trumbore (@DrClawMD) April 24, 2019

#DetectivePikachu is painfully cute, jam packed with action and will make you wish you lived in the world of #Pokémon more than you probably already do. pic.twitter.com/V33JOkUP3u — Ian de Borja (@iandeborja_) April 24, 2019

Had a fun time with Detective Pikachu. Silly, heartfelt and chock full of Pokémon, which makes for some great world building in what is sure to spin off into one hell of a franchise. Perfectly suited for fans and non-fans alike. #DetectivePikachu @DetPikachuMovie @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) April 24, 2019

My reactions to #DetectivePikachu: so cute! Fun for the whole family! Pokémon obsessives will be pleased, but Poke novices will be able to follow along—and will maybe even get sucked into the whole world. In summary: I want to cuddle Pikachu. — Marah Eakin (@marahe) April 24, 2019

But worry not, hardcore Pokémon fans. Detective Pikachu is here for you too, chock-full of Easter eggs and nods to the decades-spanning franchise that has taken over the world.

Lol at all these non-Pokémon playing people reviewing the Pikachu movie and not liking it. Don’t listen to them. It’s cute as hell and if you like Pokémon you’ll love this movie! #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/zzeLHNr69Q — Kitra Remick (@kitra) April 25, 2019

#DetectivePikachu is a pure joy from start to finish. It’s a heartfelt, relentlessly charming story filled with excellent worldbuilding. Plenty of deep cuts for #Pokémon fans. There must’ve been a grass-type in the theater because I got surprisingly misty-eyed in parts. pic.twitter.com/LMKp6TG1a1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 24, 2019

For diehard Pokemon fans, #DetectivePikachu is a must see. Never before has the franchise made its pocket monsters so accessible. It balances its massive world with such love, and @standup4justice is as captivating as any Poke Ball. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) April 24, 2019

But could Detective Pikachu break the video game movie curse? The answer is mixed among critics, but some believe it to be the very best video game movie there ever was. Ryan Reynolds was praised in particular for his voice-acting chops as the adorable titular creature.

Wow, Detective Pikachu is easily the best video game movie ever made and a real delight for anyone who grew up with early Pokémon. Who ever thought Ryan Reynolds in a furry ball of cuteness can carry a movie deserves a raise. @DetPikachu — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) April 24, 2019

Detective Pikachu might be based on a video game but the film is refreshing & unlike anything out there right now. Wholly original and wildly entertaining. They just don’t make family films like this anymore. Ryan Reynolds is great as the voice of Pikachu. #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/pksrkVJTVU — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) April 25, 2019

Major Miyazaki vibes from this scene in particular. @VancityReynolds and @standup4justice made for a super effective duo. #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/dO4gwQNoUY — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 24, 2019

Just saw #DetectivePikachu! It was super effective! Stay tuned for my review on @IGN! pic.twitter.com/jOfQ5RmZOn — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) April 25, 2019

From the early social media buzz seems like Detective Pikachu is an adorable, joyous movie, but one that hits harder for fans of the Pokémon franchise. While non-fans can be impressed with the world-building and the hilarious lead performance from Reynolds, Pokémon fans will likely be more impacted by the film’s many Easter eggs, and detailed recreation of the world that they grew up with in video games and TV.

Detective Pikachu is directed by Rob Letterman and stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, and Bill Nighy.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, 2019.