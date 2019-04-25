detective pikachu early buzz

Did Detective Pikachu catch all the hearts? Or will it at least be the very best video game movie, like no film ever was? That’s still up for debate, but according to the early buzz for this film, it is super-effective at inviting audiences into the rich, immersive world of the immensely popular Pokémon franchise.

Early screenings for Detective Pikachu were held Wednesday night, and a few select fans and critics got to see the highly anticipated video game adaptation starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular talking creature. See what they had to say in the Detective Pikachu early buzz below.

Like many of the critics at the Detective Pikachu screening, /Film’s own Peter Sciretta was not too familiar with the Pokémon franchise, but that didn’t prevent him from enjoying the film and its “fantastic worldbuilding.”

The rich world-building seemed to be a common compliment among critics, who praised it as welcoming to fans and non-fans alike.

But worry not, hardcore Pokémon fans. Detective Pikachu is here for you too, chock-full of Easter eggs and nods to the decades-spanning franchise that has taken over the world.

But could Detective Pikachu break the video game movie curse? The answer is mixed among critics, but some believe it to be the very best video game movie there ever was. Ryan Reynolds was praised in particular for his voice-acting chops as the adorable titular creature.

From the early social media buzz seems like Detective Pikachu is an adorable, joyous movie, but one that hits harder for fans of the Pokémon franchise. While non-fans can be impressed with the world-building and the hilarious lead performance from Reynolds, Pokémon fans will likely be more impacted by the film’s many Easter eggs, and detailed recreation of the world that they grew up with in video games and TV.

Detective Pikachu is directed by Rob Letterman and stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, and Bill Nighy.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, 2019.

A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe.

