Update #1: An official plot synopsis for James Bond 25 has been released. Read it below.

Update #2: James Bond 25 will be the first in the 007 franchise to utilize IMAX cameras.

The Bond producers revealed the official cast and a few key plot details for James Bond 25 at a grand event at one of 007’s most iconic locations, in an announcement that was streamed live worldwide. Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as the dashing British MI6 spy one more time, in a film directed by Cary Fukanaga.

At the Goldeneye villa in Jamaica (007 author Ian Fleming’s house), Cary Fukunaga and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson revealed a few key plot details for the new James Bond film. The film will open with Bond not in active service and lounging in an “extraordinary house” in Jamaica. “We consider Jamaica Bond’s spiritual home,” Broccoli said, referring to Fleming having written most of the classic Bond books in his Jamaican home.

Here is the plot synopsis for the yet-untitled Bond 25, according to a press release:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

At the end of the announcement, we also got a first look at the house that Bond will be staying in at the opening of the film.

Locations for the film include Jamaica, Norway, Pinewood Studios and few locations in London, as well as a small hilltop town in Italy called Matera.

Broccoli and Wilson also revealed the official James Bond 25 cast, which includes returning actors Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, and Jeffrey Wright. Wright returning is a major reveal, as the actor hasn’t appeared in a Bond film since Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace. Seydoux’s return as well is a first for a “Bond girl” and suggests a twist on the usual treatment of the replaceable femme fatales.

Meanwhile a few new faces were confirmed, including Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashanna Lynch, and Rami Malek as the villain. Malek appeared in a chilling video message that confirmed he was playing the Big Bad. “I promise you all I will be making sure James Bond won’t be having an easy ride,” Malek said in the video clip.

Scott Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were confirmed to be hired as writers on the Bond 25 script, working on a rewrite of the script which was originally developed by John Hodge and then reworked by franchise veterans Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Purvis and Wade have been writing Bond for years, but have often brought other writers in to polish the script. Waller-Bridge was reportedly brought on to punch up the script’s humor.

Here’s official word from IMAX that the movie will be shot, at least in part, on IMAX cameras:

Production will begin for the 25th Bond film on April 28, with the film set to arrive in U.S. theaters on April 8, 2020 and internationally April 3, 2020.