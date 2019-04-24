This weekend, Avengers: Endgame will undoubtedly go down in the history books with what will be one of the biggest box office debuts of all-time. The experience of seeing this movie in theaters with a packed crowd of hungry fans eager to see how this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to an end will already be something you’ll remember for the rest of your life. But that’s not good enough for those behind the unique 4DX format that turns blockbuster movies into theatrical theme park rides.

Avengers: Endgame will be the first movie to utilize “Signature Character Motions” that are unique to each of the 10 main superheroes left standing after the rest of The Avengers turned to dust following the snap of Thanos. Find out exactly what that means for your Avengers Endgame 4DX experience below.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about 4DX, here’s what they do for the theatrical experience:

“4DX provides moviegoers with an immersive, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video.”

In order to make the Avengers Endgame 4DX screening even more of an event for moviegoers, the company worked on the formatting for the Marvel Studios movie longer than any other film that has utilized the experience. It was all in service of giving 10 of the superheroes their own Signature Character Motions whenever they’re on screen.

For example, whenever Ant-Man appears on screen, your seat will shift up drastically when he becomes Giant-Man, and shift down when he shrinks. Apparently this effect needed to be hand-coded in order to achieve it. Meanwhile, whenever Iron Man appears, there’s a wind effect and a pitch movement of the seats to simulate flying through the air. And for Thor, there’s a lightning effect created by a strobe flash as well as a heave effect to provide upward motion to the seat.

There are a couple other movements we were told about, but in order to describe them, we’d have to dive into spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, so we’ll just let you find those out for yourself if you choose to give 4DX a shot.

Honestly, this sounds like something that’s too gimmicky to really enjoy, especially for a three-hour movie. Theme park rides that employ similar effects aren’t feature length experiences like Avengers: Endgame, and I can see myself getting sick of these Signature Character Motions very quickly. But then again, I haven’t experienced this format myself, so maybe it would be a lot of fun.

If you’re interested in giving the Avengers Endgame 4DX experience a shot, here’s the locations in the US and Canada:

Regal LA Live

CGV Buena Park, CA

Cinepolis Pico Rivera, CA

Cinepolis Vista Pointe (Vista, CA)

Regal Union Square (New York City)

Regal E-Walk (New York City)

Regal Pointe Orlando, FL

Regal Avenue Jacksonville, FL

Regal Seattle Meridan (Seattle, WA)

Edwards Houston Marq’e (Houston, TX)

Regal Warrington Crossing (Warrington, PA)

Regal Gallery Place (Washington, DC)

Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema (Gurnee, IL)

Regal Moore Warren (Moore, OK)

Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen (Charlotte, NC)

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas (Toronto, ON)

Otherwise, here’s a 360-degree VR sneak preview of what the experience would be like in theaters: