On the February 24, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the title for Spider-Man 3, David Fincher’s next movie, some Disney+ release dates, and a couple of cool Netflix projects. We also answer a couple of mailbag questions.

Opening Banter: There seems to be a problem with iTunes/Podbean.

In The News:

In The Mailbag:

If I can only watch a handful of Godzilla and/or Kong movies in preparation for Godzilla vs. Kong, which ones should I watch? Craig from Albany, NY Sorry Craig, we have no idea!

Podcast listener here; was wondering if you guys could do a segment highlighting /suggesting movies or shows from Black creators or highlighting Black talent for black history month? Best, Brittany from OC, California Ben – If Beale Street Could Talk, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, When They See Us Chris – Pretty much anything Spike Lee has made. Just go watch all of it, right now. Brad – One Night in Miami, Selma, Good Hair Jacob – Moonlight, Get Out, Love and Basketball, Baadasssss! HT – Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, Blindspotting, Black Dynamite

Twitter user LandoRocks asked us to define what constitutes a cult classic and list some of our favorites . Ben – MacGruber, Wet Hot American Summer, Donnie Darko Jacob – StarCrash, Clue, Miami Connection, Darkman, The Astrologer Chris – Barb & Star (yes, I know it’s new, but it will absolutely be a cult classic), anything from John Waters, anything from David Lynch, Under the Silver Lake/Southland Tales, A Cure for Wellness, Miami Vice, Road House. Brad – Clerks, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Office Space, They Came Together HT – Rocky Horror Picture Show, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Stephen Chow movies



