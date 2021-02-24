On the February 24, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the title for Spider-Man 3, David Fincher’s next movie, some Disney+ release dates, and a couple of cool Netflix projects. We also answer a couple of mailbag questions.

Opening Banter: There seems to be a problem with iTunes/Podbean.

 

In The News:

 

In The Mailbag:

  • If I can only watch a handful of Godzilla and/or Kong movies in preparation for Godzilla vs. Kong, which ones should I watch? Craig from Albany, NY
    • Sorry Craig, we have no idea!
  • Podcast listener here; was wondering if you guys could do a segment highlighting /suggesting movies or shows from Black creators or highlighting Black talent for black history month? Best, Brittany from OC, California
    • Ben – If Beale Street Could Talk, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, When They See Us
    • Chris – Pretty much anything Spike Lee has made. Just go watch all of it, right now. 
    • Brad – One Night in Miami, Selma, Good Hair
    • Jacob – Moonlight, Get Out, Love and Basketball, Baadasssss!
    • HT – Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, Blindspotting, Black Dynamite
  • Twitter user LandoRocks asked us to define what constitutes a cult classic and list some of our favorites.
    • Ben – MacGruber, Wet Hot American Summer, Donnie Darko
    • Jacob – StarCrash, Clue, Miami Connection, Darkman, The Astrologer
    • Chris – Barb & Star (yes, I know it’s new, but it will absolutely be a cult classic), anything from John Waters, anything from David Lynch, Under the Silver Lake/Southland Tales, A Cure for Wellness, Miami Vice, Road House. 
    • Brad – Clerks, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Office Space, They Came Together
    • HT – Rocky Horror Picture Show, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Stephen Chow movies

 

