Daily Podcast: What Constitutes a Cult Classic? Movies From Black Creators, Spider-Man 3 Title, and More
Posted on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 24, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the title for Spider-Man 3, David Fincher’s next movie, some Disney+ release dates, and a couple of cool Netflix projects. We also answer a couple of mailbag questions.
Opening Banter: There seems to be a problem with iTunes/Podbean.
In The News:
- (Brad) ‘Spider-Man 3’ Has Officially Been Titled ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
- (Chris) ‘The Killer’ Will Reunite David Fincher with ‘Seven’ Writer Andrew Kevin Walker for Netflix Thriller Starring Michael Fassbender
- Two more cool Netflix projects
- (HT) Disney+ Reveals Release Dates for ‘Loki’, ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’, ‘Monsters at Work’, and More
In The Mailbag:
- If I can only watch a handful of Godzilla and/or Kong movies in preparation for Godzilla vs. Kong, which ones should I watch? Craig from Albany, NY
- Sorry Craig, we have no idea!
- Podcast listener here; was wondering if you guys could do a segment highlighting /suggesting movies or shows from Black creators or highlighting Black talent for black history month? Best, Brittany from OC, California
- Ben – If Beale Street Could Talk, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, When They See Us
- Chris – Pretty much anything Spike Lee has made. Just go watch all of it, right now.
- Brad – One Night in Miami, Selma, Good Hair
- Jacob – Moonlight, Get Out, Love and Basketball, Baadasssss!
- HT – Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, Blindspotting, Black Dynamite
- Twitter user LandoRocks asked us to define what constitutes a cult classic and list some of our favorites.
- Ben – MacGruber, Wet Hot American Summer, Donnie Darko
- Jacob – StarCrash, Clue, Miami Connection, Darkman, The Astrologer
- Chris – Barb & Star (yes, I know it’s new, but it will absolutely be a cult classic), anything from John Waters, anything from David Lynch, Under the Silver Lake/Southland Tales, A Cure for Wellness, Miami Vice, Road House.
- Brad – Clerks, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Office Space, They Came Together
- HT – Rocky Horror Picture Show, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Stephen Chow movies
Other Articles Mentioned:
