You may have forgotten this, but Zoe Saldana has a small part in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Saldana did not return for the sequels, and by her own accounts, she had a bad time on the set. But now, Saldana is going to lead a pirate movie of her own – and wouldn’t ya know it, it’s also set in the Caribbean. Saldana will star in The Bluff, a movie that Netflix just won in a “hotly contested auction.” The story follows a Caribbean woman whose past comes back to haunt her when pirates invade her small island.

Deadline has the scoop on The Bluff, reporting that Netflix just scored the rights to the pitch. Joe Ballarini (A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting) and Frank E. Flowers will write the script, with Flowers directing. The movie is set in the Cayman Islands in the 1800s, and will star Zoe Saldana as “Ercell, a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.”

The Deadline report adds that the film hopes “to blend visceral action and historical fiction to create a real action vehicle as the heroine fights against the atrocities committed by the pirates.” In addition to the lead role played by Saldana, “There are strong roles for a second woman who is part of the vigilante campaign, and the nasty lead pirate.” The Russo Brothers are producing the title, along with Mike Larocca and Angela Russo-Otstot for AGBO, and Mariel and Cisely Saldana for Cinestar.

As I mentioned above, this won’t be the first pirate movie set in the Caribbean for Saldana. She had a role in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, where she played a pirate character who had a past with Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. Saldana did not return for any of the film’s sequels, and in 2014, she revealed that her experience working on the film was not particularly good.

“Those weren’t the right people for me,” she said. “I’m not talking about the cast. The cast was great. I’m talking about the political stuff that went on behind closed doors. It was a lot of above-the-line versus below-the-line, extras versus actors, producers versus PAs. It was very elitist…I almost quit the business. I was 23 years old, and I was like, ‘F— this!’ I am never putting myself in this situation again. People disrespecting me because they look at my number on a call sheet and they think I’m not important. ‘F— you.'”