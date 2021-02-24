David Fincher recently signed an exclusive deal with Netflix, and it looks like he’s ready to make good on it. The filmmaker is gearing up to make The Killer for the streaming service, a film that he was originally going to make for Paramount back in 2007. The project will reunite Fincher with Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, and will star Michael Fassbender as an assassin who slowly starts to go insane. It’s based on the French graphic novel Le Tueur.

THR is reporting that David Fincher will make The Killer for Netflix, and he hopes to shoot it as soon as this fall. Andrew Kevin Walker, who wrote Fincher’s Seven, wrote the script, and Michael Fassbender is in talks to star. Fassbender would play “an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience, even as his clients continue to demand his skills.”

The film is adapted from a French graphic novel from writer Alexis Nolent (who wrote it under the pen name Matz), and artist Luc Jacamon. The graphic novel’s synopsis states: “A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

Fincher has been attached to this film since at least 2007. Back then it was reported that Fincher would make the film for Paramount and Brad Pitt’s Plan B entertainment. Pitt, who has worked with Fincher multiple times, was even considering starring in the project. Now, it’s set up at Netflix.

The filmmaker just released Mank for the streaming service, an event that marked his return to feature filmmaking after a six-year break. Thankfully, it looks like Fincher won’t be waiting another six years before he directs a movie – probably because he can’t. He revealed late last year that he had signed a four-year exclusive deal with Netflix, saying: “Yes, I have an exclusivity deal with [Netflix] for another four years…And depending on Mank’s reception, I’ll either go see them sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole…[making] more films in black and white.”