Daily Podcast: The Book of Boba Fett, Spider-Man: No Way Home, F9, and Knives Out 2
Posted on Monday, June 14th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 12, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including The Book of Boba Fett, Knives Out 2, F9, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: ‘Knives Out 2’ Adds ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Star Wars’, and ‘Iron Fist’ Actress Jessica Henwick
- Brad: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Fill In the Bounty Hunter’s Past, Robert Rodriguez is Directing Several Episodes
- HT: How the “Justice For Han” Campaign Was Instrumental in Bringing Sung Kang Back in ‘F9’
- Ben: New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Logo Video Teases an ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Connection
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
