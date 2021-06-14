Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be extremely interested in the idea of the multiverse: a series of separate, distinct universes running parallel to one another. Some characters have the ability to jump in and out of those universes, and before we see Doctor Strange grapple with the Multiverse of Madness next year, Spider-Man: No Way Home is primed to take audiences into that chaos by re-introducing familiar heroes and villains from previous iterations of Spider-Man movies into the MCU.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Sony Pictures Argentina account revealed a brief video of a new version of the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo, which ends with the logo glitching in a manner that is extraordinarily reminiscent of the glitches that happened in the 2018 animated classic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.



New Spider-Man: No Way Home Logo

Sony Pictures Argentina tweeted (then deleted) a new glitching logo animation for #SpiderManNoWayHome, now with an all red version of the logo! We’ve guessed this could be a nod to similar effects in INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE, as well as WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/vKF08fRlXb — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) June 14, 2021

Could We See a Spider-Man: No Way Home and Into the Spider-Verse Crossover?

We’ve known for months that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature characters from films that Marvel Studios did not produce: Alfred Molina is reprising his role as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, for example, and Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But so far, we have not heard any news that characters from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony’s first feature-length animated movie centering on Spider-Man, would be appearing in No Way Home. But this glitchy logo – which is very similar to the glitchy, comic book-inspired visual aesthetic that helped Spider-Verse stand out from its contemporaries – makes me wonder if a crossover might be imminent after all.

I’ve always assumed Into the Spider-Verse would simply be a precursor to Marvel’s live-action exploration of the multiverse. But just because that was an animated movie does not mean that live-action characters from No Way Home might slip into its animated universe – or vice-versa. We’ve seen animated sequences in Marvel projects before (very recently, in fact, in last week’s episode of Loki), but nothing as complicated as having characters who are supposed to be animated sharing the same space with live-action characters. But there’s a first time for everything.

Plus, as this @spideysnews account mentions, there was plenty of glitching in WandaVision as well, and that Disney+ series set up Wanda Maximoff as a nexus being who is going to be a key factor in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Of course, the primary setting of WandaVision was “the Hex,” a domed force field Wanda constructed around the town of Westview, New Jersey. One of the key shapes in that hex structure (and which appeared in several other places throughout the series) was a hexagon – the same six-sided geometric shape that appears in the letters of this new Spider-Man: No Way Home logo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021.