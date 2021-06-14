Jessica Henwick is trading her swords for knives, as the latest cast member to join Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel. The Game of Thrones and Iron Fist star has been cast in Knives Out 2, joining Daniel Craig‘s detective Benoit Blanc alongside an array of series newcomers including Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, and Edward Norton.

Deadline reports that Jessica Henwick, who has appeared in supporting roles in Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and most notably, Iron Fist as the sword-wielding Colleen Wing, is the latest cast member of Knives Out 2. It’s another feather in Henwick’s cap, as the rising star recently landed a role as one of the leads in the new Matrix sequel, and is currently filming The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Plot details are still unknown at this time, except for the fact that Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be solving another mystery involving a large cast of suspects — this time in Greece. It’s unknown who Henwick will be playing, but we can likely expect it will be another suspect who will be grilled by Craig’s Southern fried detective.

While the Internet is currently rooting for Kelly Marie Tran, who has worked with Johnson before in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, to be cast in Knives Out 2, Henwick’s addition may open the doors for that — Henwick is part Singaporean-Chinese, so maybe she and Tran could play sisters? Please, Rian? We can dream.

Hype’s Out Again for Knives Out 2

Henwick’s casting gets the hype train for Knives Out 2 going again, after a brief lull following the casting report of Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, who was arguably a bit of a disappointment after the back-to-back announcements of high-profile names and internet girlfriends like Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, and Edward Norton. (Kate Hudson we could take or leave.) Henwick is a rising star who has outshone a few of the leads she’s co-starred against, becoming a fan-favorite in Iron Fist, with calls for her to receive her own spin-off. But it’s clear that Henwick is destined for greater things, and that’s to become part of a list of suspects who will be interrogated by Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2.

Production starts this summer in Greece, per Deadline. Johnson is returning to write and direct this sequel, with his producer Ram Bergman reuniting with him to keep an eye over the production. Johnson, Bergman, and Craig all signed a massive deal with Netflix to make Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, which ended up being one of the biggest streaming deals ever, across any company. All three are poised to make more than $100 million each from the deal.