Before The Mandalorian continues on Disney+, Star Wars fans will take a break with a new live-action series focusing on the return of one of the most notorious bounty hunters in the galaxy.

The Book of Boba Fett is bringing back the character who debuted in The Empire Strikes Back, seemed to perish in Return of the Jedi, and made a triumphant return on the second season of The Mandalorian. Actor Temuera Morrison reprised his role as the clone/adoptive son of the bounty hunter Jango Fett, and he recently revealed that The Book of Boba Fett flashbacks will reveal to fans where the character has been all this time. Furthermore, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez will be doing more than executive producing the series.

The Book of Boba Fett Flashbacks

During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes for the sci-fi sequel Occupation: Rainfall, Attack of the Clones star actor Temuera Morrison was asked about what fans can expect to see from The Book of Boba Fett. Morrison mostly kept secrets of the series intact, but he did reveal that flashbacks will fill in the gaps in Boba Fett’s past. He said:

“Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.”

For Temuera Morrison, the mystery that has always surrounded Boba Fett actually worked to his advantage as an actor. The previous history of Boba Fett was relegated to Star Wars Legends, wiping the slate clean and charting a new path for the bounty hunter. Morrison talked about how that helped Lucasfilm bring him back as Boba Fett:

“That was the advantage for me, was that we hadn’t seen him do much. And along with Robert Rodriguez as director, we were able to sort of introduce him in a dynamic way, bring him back in a dynamic way alongside the Mandalorian. It was just an honor to be asked back.”

Robert Rodriguez is Directing The Book of Boba Fett Episodes

Sin City and Desperado director Robert Rodriguez was at the helm of The Mandalorian episode that brought back Boba Fett last year. Temuera Morrison confirmed that the filmmaker will be back “to direct a few more” for the spin-off series. Since Rodriguez ushered in the new era of Boba Fett, it only makes sense that he’ll be back to continue what he started. But Morrison also added, “There’s some wonderful directors involved.” So we’ll also see some other filmmakers tackling pages from The Book of Boba Fett.

Rodriguez is not only a superb action director, but he’s also an economical one. He knows how to shoot complicated sequences quickly, and when you combine that with the impressive virtual production technology being employed by Lucasfilm, you can expect something great to come together. Don’t forget, Robert Rodriguez is also executive producing The Book of Boba Fett with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, so he has a lot of creative control over the direction of the series.

The Book of Boba Fett will arrive on Disney+ sometime in December 2022. Here’s what we hope to see on the show.