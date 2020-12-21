The third series spun off from the events and characters in The Mandalorian does indeed exist, and is in production now. Disney confirmed that the new original series The Book of Boba Fett will be executive produced by Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, alongside Mandalorian director Robert Rodriguez, and is on its way to Disney+ next year.

Disney has confirmed the new live-action Star Wars TV series, The Book of Boba Fett, coming to Disney+ in December 2021. The Boba Fett spin-off was first teased in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, which aired December 18 (read our review here), with a simple logo teasing the return of the iconic bounty hunter, played in the series by Temuera Morrison.

Disney has now confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett is a new original series on the Disney+ official Twitter account, writing, “The Book of Boba Fett, a new original series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to Disney Plus Dec. 2021.”

“We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement of all the shows when Kathleen Kennedy was up,” The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett executive producer Jon Favreau said during the unveiling on Good Morning America. “So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3, but what we didn’t say in that announcement is that the next show coming up, Kathy said the next chapter, is the Book of Boba Fett. And then we go into production right after that on season 3 of The Mandalorian. We’re working on pre-production on that right now, while we’re in production on Boba Fett.”

What’s interesting here is that Favreau confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett will be “the next chapter” of the saga after The Mandalorian season 2, with season 3 of the flagship show apparently picking up the thread immediately after. So it seems like the story that began in The Mandalorian will be continued throughout its spin-offs, which also include Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

Here is how The Book of Boba Fett was originally teased in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, per /Film’s Ethan Anderton. Major spoilers follow.

The second season finale of The Mandalorian finds Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) tracking down Moff Gideon so they can retrieve Grogu after he was taken by Dark Troopers at the end of the previous episode. Joining them are Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), fulfilling their commitment to guarantee the safety of the Child, as well as Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and fellow Mandalorian warrior Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado).

After the episode plays out and the rescue mission unfolds, the credits roll until we’re given a post-credits scene that takes us back to a familiar location on Tatooine: the palace of the late gangster Jabba the Hutt.

Inside the palace, there’s a new leader who seems to be enjoying the fruits of criminal labor. It’s Bib Fortuna, who seems to have gained a considerable amount of weight since the events of Return of the Jedi. The Twi’lek right-hand man of Jabba the Hutt is surrounded by his gang, basking in all his glory, when Fennec Shand enters and blasts one one of his guards, sending others running.

Following close behind is Boba Fett, who has come for an audience with Bib Fortuna. Though he tries to welcome Boba Fett back warmly, the bounty hunter doesn’t have time for this shit. As a jaunty, menacing orchestral theme plays, Boba Fett steps up to Bib Fortuna’s throne and sits down as Fennec Shand grabs a bottle with some light blue liquid in it, takes a swig, and leans on the throne alongside her partner.