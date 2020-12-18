The second season finale of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ today, and aside from the mind-blowing ending to the episode, there was a post-credits scene that came with even more surprising news.

To be specific would mean venturing into spoilers, and it’s far too early to go into details right here. So what we will say right now is that a third The Mandalorian spin-off was announced after a post-credits scene.

If you want to know more, keep reading, but beware of major spoilers.

The second season finale of The Mandalorian finds Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) tracking down Moff Gideon so they can retrieve Grogu after he was taken by Dark Troopers at the end of the previous episode. Joining them are Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), fulfilling their commitment to guarantee the safety of the Child, as well as Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and fellow Mandalorian warrior Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado).

After the episode plays out and the rescue mission unfolds, the credits roll until we’re given a post-credits scene that takes us back to a familiar location on Tatooine: the palace of the late gangster Jabba the Hutt.

Inside the palace, there’s a new leader who seems to be enjoying the fruits of criminal labor. It’s Bib Fortuna, who seems to have gained a considerable amount of weight since the events of Return of the Jedi. The Twi’lek right-hand man of Jabba the Hutt is surrounded by his gang, basking in all his glory, when Fennec Shand enters and blasts one one of his guards, sending others running.

Following close behind is Boba Fett, who has come for an audience with Bib Fortuna. Though he tries to welcome Boba Fett back warmly, the bounty hunter doesn’t have time for this shit. As a jaunty, menacing orchestral theme plays as Boba Fett steps up to Bib Fortuna’s throne and sits down as Fennec Shand grabs a bottle with some light blue liquid in it, takes a swig, and leans on the throne alongside her partner.

It looks like these two are ready to rule the criminal underworld, and then we cut to a title: The Book of Boba Fett. Another title card follows after that says “Coming December 2021.”

That means we’re officially getting a Boba Fett series spinning off from The Mandalorian. However, some have speculated that maybe this is how The Mandalorian will continue with a third season since the release window is also when Kathleen Kennedy said the third season of The Mandalorian would arrive on Disney+. It’s not an unreasonable thought, but we’re betting that this is just a surprise new series that will unfold alongside The Mandalorian just like the other recently announced spin-offs Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

The Book of Boba Fett will probably have a story that is more isolated from the rest of those shows, but it will probably have crossover with all three of them occasionally, especially since Lucasfilm also teased that The Mandalorian and the other new spin-offs will culminate in some kind of major conclusion.