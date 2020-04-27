On the April 27, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars, Plot Holes in Perfect Movies, Reopening Movie Theaters and more.

In The News:

Brad: Kevin Smith’s ‘Mallrats’ Sequel Will Tackle the Illusion of “Happily Ever After”

AMC Theaters Plan to Reopen in Time for Big Studio Movies ‘Tenet’ and ‘Mulan’

‘Back to the Future’ Writer Explains Away a Long-Standing Issue Fans Have Questioned Over the Years

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Might Arrive Next Year, Will Wrap Up the Series with 13 Episodes

Here’s When the Cassian Andor Disney+ Series Takes Place in the ‘Star Wars’ Timeline

Ben: Ahsoka Tano Was Nearly in ‘Attack of the Clones’, Reveals Dave Filoni

New ‘Star Wars’ Series Coming to Disney+ From ‘Russian Doll’ Showrunner Leslye Headland

All the other stuff you need to know:

