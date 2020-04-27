Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Plot Holes in Perfect Movies, Reopening Movie Theaters and More
Posted on Monday, April 27th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 27, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars, Plot Holes in Perfect Movies, Reopening Movie Theaters and more.
In The News:
- Ben: New ‘Star Wars’ Series Coming to Disney+ From ‘Russian Doll’ Showrunner Leslye Headland
- Ben: Ahsoka Tano Was Nearly in ‘Attack of the Clones’, Reveals Dave Filoni
- Chris: ‘Star Wars: Cassian Andor’ Series Adds New Cast Members, Recruits Tony Gilroy As Showrunner
- Brad (og HT): Here’s When the Cassian Andor Disney+ Series Takes Place in the ‘Star Wars’ Timeline
- Chris: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Might Arrive Next Year, Will Wrap Up the Series with 13 Episodes
- Brad: ‘Back to the Future’ Writer Explains Away a Long-Standing Issue Fans Have Questioned Over the Years
- Chris: AMC Theaters Plan to Reopen in Time for Big Studio Movies ‘Tenet’ and ‘Mulan’
- Brad: Kevin Smith’s ‘Mallrats’ Sequel Will Tackle the Illusion of “Happily Ever After”
