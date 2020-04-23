Better Call Saul just ended its best season yet, and – sadly – there’s only one season left. With everything currently shut down due to the coronavirus, there was some concern that it would be a long time before we had a chance to see season 6. But the folks involved with the show are hoping to kick-off the final season in the fall of 2021. In addition to that, they have 13 episodes planned, as opposed to season 5, which consisted of 10 episodes total.

All good things must come to an end, and Better Call Saul has its endgame in sight. There’s only one season left of the fantastic Breaking Bad prequel, and co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould recently talked to Rolling Stone a little about what’s in store for the inevitable finale. Gilligan and Gould have said in the past that they don’t plan too far ahead on the show – an approach also used on Breaking Bad – but that approach started to change a bit while writing season 5.

“The fog started to clear slightly about where we were going with all of this,” Gould said. “So we started to think about how this all relates to where we’re going. Having said that, I don’t want to say we’ve got it all figured out. I’m very happy to have Vince in the writers room this season, even though we’re doing it remotely, because we’re getting to finish this thing that we started together. But we’re deep in the struggle. Even though we have ideas about where we’re going, we’re always ready to jettison them.”

At the same time, a lot of story ideas that they intended to include in season 5 didn’t make it – so they’ll have to roll over into season 6. And that’ll be the end – there are no more options to keep rolling over ideas. “We have these 13 episodes, and that’s it,” Gould said. “There’s no ‘eventually’ anymore.” It’s worth noting that most seasons of Better Call Saul have been 10 episodes long, so the show will have two extra episodes to wrap things up in season 6.

Beyond that, the team hopes that the final season will premiere in 2021 – but nothing is written in stone, especially these days. Still, the current plan is to start shooting the final season this autumn. While I’d be thrilled to have the finale sooner rather than later, I’m going to hold off getting too excited about that, at least for the time being.