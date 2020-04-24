The Disney+ Star Wars series Cassian Andor has locked down two new cast members, and a showrunner to boot. Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough will be joining lead actor Diego Luna on the show, while Tony Gilroy, one of the writers of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is now in place as showrunner. O’Reilly will be reprising the role of Mon Mothma, a role she played in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One.

THR has the scoop on the Cassian Andor series cast and showrunner. Genevive O’Reilly is once again playing Republic Senator and co-founder and leader of the Rebel Alliance Mon Mothma, a character first played by Caroline Blakiston in Return of the Jedi. O’Reilly has since taken over the part, playing Mon Mothma in both Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One, and also providing the voice of the character on the animated Star Wars: Rebels.

Denise Gough (The Kid Who Would Be King, The Other Lamb) is also joining the cast, but there are zero details about her character. The pair join previously announced cast members Diego Luna (who is reprising his role as Cassian Andor), Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Stoller. On top of all of this, Tony Gilory, who co-wrote Rogue One and was already on board the Cassian Andor show as a writer, is now the showrunner. Stephen Schiff was previously announced as showrunner, but Gilroy will now take over. Gilroy is also expected to direct the pilot.

Cassian Andor will be a prequel to Rogue One – which is pretty obvious, since all the main characters – including Cassian Andor – bit the dust in that film. “Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” said Luna. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

When the project was first announced, it was described as a “rousing spy thriller” that “will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”