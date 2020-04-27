The exact spot on the Star Wars timeline when the upcoming Cassian Andor series on Disney+ takes place has been revealed. While it was known that the Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna would take place before the events of the first Star Wars standalone movie, it was not yet clear how many years into Cassian Andor’s past we would go. But now StarWars.com has confirmed the setting of the Cassian Andor series timeline.

The yet-untitled Cassian Andor series locked down two new cast members and showrunner Tony Gilroy last week, and now two updates that were confirmed by StarWars.com. But in the brief casting breakdown, StarWars.com revealed that the Cassian Andor series will take place five years before the events of Rogue One. In the context of the Star Wars timeline, that means the Disney+ series will take place in 5 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) — which refers to the battle that destroys the Death Star in Star Wars: A New Hope. Rogue One takes place immediately before A New Hope.

When the project was first announced, it was described as a “rousing spy thriller” that “will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.” With this new information about where the series will take place in the Star Wars timeline, this means the Empire has been in power for 14 years and that the young Rebellion Intelligence Officer would be 21 years old. Which may be a little bit of a stretch for the 40-year-old Luna, but hey in Rogue One, he looked like a pretty weathered 26-year-old. But the character is dear to Luna, who was excited to return to the character — despite his death alongside all the main characters of Rogue One.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” said Luna. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

There is no set release date yet for the Cassian Andor series.