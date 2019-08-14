On the August 14 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Marvel television, Paddington 2, Searching 2, Star Wars, Snake Eyes, CBS/Viacom, and Angry Birds 2.

In the News:

‘Angry Birds 2’ is the Highest-Rated Video Game Movie Ever on Rotten Tomatoes, Which Isn’t Saying Much

Ben: What the Viacom/CBS Merger Means for ‘Star Trek’, ‘Mission: Impossible’

CBS and Viacom Merge, Reuniting After More Than a Decade Apart

Ben: ‘Searching 2’ in the Works at Sony’s Stage 6 Films, Original Creative Team is Returning

Chris: ‘Paddington 2’ is Hugh Grant’s Best Movie, According to Hugh Grant

Marvel TV is Developing Separate Disney+ Series From Marvel Studios, Jeph Loeb Says

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!