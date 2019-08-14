Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Marvel TV, Searching 2, Star Wars, Snake Eyes, CBS/Viacom Merger & Angry Birds 2
Posted on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 14 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Marvel television, Paddington 2, Searching 2, Star Wars, Snake Eyes, CBS/Viacom, and Angry Birds 2.
In the News:
- Ben: Marvel TV is Developing Separate Disney+ Series From Marvel Studios, Jeph Loeb Says
- Peter: ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Season 2 Trailer: The Final Season Brings Kylo Ren on Board
- Chris: ‘Paddington 2’ is Hugh Grant’s Best Movie, According to Hugh Grant
- Ben: ‘Searching 2’ in the Works at Sony’s Stage 6 Films, Original Creative Team is Returning
- Chris: ‘G.I. Joe’ Spin-off Movie ‘Snake Eyes’ Might Star Henry Golding
- Ben: CBS and Viacom Merge, Reuniting After More Than a Decade Apart
- Ben: What the Viacom/CBS Merger Means for ‘Star Trek’, ‘Mission: Impossible’
- Chris: ‘Angry Birds 2’ is the Highest-Rated Video Game Movie Ever on Rotten Tomatoes, Which Isn’t Saying Much
