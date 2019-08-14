Star Wars Resistance returns for its second and final season this October. The new season of the Emmy-nominated series, which takes place during the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and leads up to the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, follows Kaz and his fellow Resistance fighters as they continue to wage their war against the First Order. But a few familiar faces enter the scene, upping the stakes even more. Watch the Star Wars Resistance season 2 trailer below.

Star Wars Resistance Season 2 Trailer

After falling in love with the antics of Kaz and his allies during the events of The Force Awakens and Last Jedi, fans can look forward to their adventures in the days leading up to The Rise of Skywalker. But the bad news is that those adventures will be their last. With its second and final season, Star Wars Resistance will be the most short-lived of the recent Star Wars animated series, earning an Emmy nod for its acclaimed first season, but never quite reaching the following of Clone Wars and Rebels. It feels like this series was created solely to bridge the gap between the new Star Wars trilogy, but at least it’s going out with a bang: with a sinister appearance by Kylo Ren and an action-packed final showdown with the First Order.

Star Wars Resistance stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives) as Kazuda Xiono; Suzie McGrath (East Enders) as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence (Legion) as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor) as Torra Doza; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Hype Fazon; Elijah Wood ( The Lord of The Rings ) as Rucklin; Jim Rash ( Community ) and Bobby Moynihan ( DuckTales ) as Flix and Orka, respectively; Liam McIntyre ( Spartacus ) as Commander Pyre; Jason Hightower (Victor & Valentino) as Captain Doza; and Sumalee Montano (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) as Agent Tierny.

Joining the voice cast in guest starring roles for the second season are Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) as Ax Tagrin, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as Norath Kev, Matthew Wood (The Clone Wars) as Kylo Ren, and Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) as the Aeosian Queen.

Here is the synopsis for Star Wars Resistance season 2:

The story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as the Colossus and all its residents find themselves lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre. Kaz and team also face a myriad of new dangers along the way including bounty hunters, a suspicious Hutt, General Hux and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Tam grapples with her future and where her true allegiance lies, with her friends or the First Order. The thrilling final season will showcase how the unlikeliest of heroes can help spark hope across the galaxy.

Star Wars Resistance season 2 premieres on Disney Channel and DisneyNow on October 6, 2019.