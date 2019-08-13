Video game movies haven’t fared very well with critics. In fact, nearly every single one has been trounced, with a few notable exceptions. The latest exception is The Angry Birds Movie 2, which has so far managed to stay “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. And that’s not all: it’s officially the highest-rated video game movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes…but don’t break out the champagne just yet. That’s not saying much.

Are you ready to learn the “impressive” high-rating percentage for The Angry Birds Movie 2? Drumroll, please!

Yes, that’s right: 71%, s of this writing. You may be thinking: “Well, 71% isn’t that high!” And reader, you’re correct. But for video game films, that’s tantamount to a perfect score. Hollywood has yet to nail down the video game formula yet, try as they might. Another video game movie release from this year – Detective Pikachu – came pretty close to breaking the dreaded video game movie curse, but it also currently sits at 68%.

Of course, if you want to get technical, you could even argue that The Angry Birds Movie 2 shouldn’t count as a “video game” movie since it’s actually based on a mobile game. I’ll let you argue amongst yourselves about that one. For the purposes of this article, we’re just going to go ahead and declare The Angry Birds Movie 2 a video game film.

The 71% rating seems like the very definition of “fine”, and indeed, when he reviewed the flick for /Film, Josh Spiegel called it “generally tolerable”, writing:

In a summer with Toy Story 4, The Angry Birds Movie 2 cannot hope to compete for the title of best animated film of the season. But in a summer that also features The Lion King (which may not look it, but is just as computer animated) and The Secret Life of Pets 2, this serves as at least a decent capper to a rough few months. It’s a few steps above its more obnoxious predecessor, and the jokes feel more indebted to the work of Chuck Jones than you can find in most modern animated films. The best that can truly be said for this film is that, for the parents in the crowd (a demographic in which I include myself), it’s tolerable as opposed to eye-rollingly bad. It’s a low bar, but one the film clears.

All this said one can’t help but wonder if any video game movie will ever rise above the 70% territory. Maybe Sonic the Hedgehog will triumph next year. Then again…maybe not.