Marvel Television has not been “connected” to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time, but soon, they may be finally sharing the same platform. Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb assures fans that the cancellation of the Marvel Netflix shows like Daredevil, Iron Fist, Punisher, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones and the upcoming series finale of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. won’t be the end of the small-screen division — Marvel TV is looking to streaming next. Specifically, Disney+. However, as has been the practice for the past few years, the Marvel TV Disney+ series won’t be overlapping with the Marvel Studios titles debuting Disney’s upcoming streaming platform.

In an interview with Deadline, Loeb revealed that Marvel TV is working on its own Disney+ shows, separate from the Marvel Studios offerings.

“Well, first of all, I have to make something very clear, which is those are shows that are created and run and the responsibility of the motion picture studio. Secondly, Marvel Television will be doing shows with Disney+, we just haven’t announced what we’re going to do there.”

When probed about what titles those could be, Loeb refused to say what they were or whether they would involve former Fox properties. However, Loeb did go into detail about the “families” of categories that Marvel TV covers, including the heroes “closely associated with the movies” like S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter, and the Marvel Street-Level Heroes, “or the Marvel Knights, as we sometimes call them here. So, if the Marvel heroes are here to save the universe, the Marvel Street-Level Heroes, the Marvel Knights, often they are just to save themselves, to save the neighborhood.” Those heroes most recently appeared on Netflix in the cancelled Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Punisher. But, Loeb hinted, “there are others that live in that category, which are still to come.”

Loeb also suggested that “the idea of YA, the idea of young heroes was something that got us very excited because it works really well on television,” which is something we’re seeing in Hulu’s Runaways and Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger.

So could this mean that Marvel TV has been tasked with bringing to Disney+ some new street level heroes, or even adapting Marvel Knights? Or could we see a new teen-oriented superhero series? That seems to be what Loeb is hinting at. While these titles won’t generate the same amount of excitement (or likely the same budget) as Marvel Studios shows like Loki or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s good to know that there are even more Marvel series to look forward to.