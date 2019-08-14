Hollywood refuses to give up on the idea of G.I. Joe movies, and rather than make another sequel, Paramount will attempt a spin-off. That spin-off is Snake Eyes, focused on the silent masked ninja commando – and it looks like Paramount has found its star.

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding is in talks to join the Snake Eyes movie, and since Golding is a star on the rise, you can safely assume Snake Eyes will probably take off his mask and talk in this movie. Which will likely upset the hardcore G.I. Joe fans out there.

After two lackluster movies – 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s G.I Joe: Retaliation – you’d think producers would stop and say: “Okay, G.I. Joe movies aren’t working.” But Hollywood loves brand recognition – especially these days. The latest attempt a G.I. Joe film is Snake Eyes, a spin-off about the silent ninja commando all the kids love because he looks cool. And now THR says Paramount wants Henry Golding to play the part.

Golding made his feature debut in Crazy Rich Asians, and his star has been rising ever since. He appeared in A Simple Favor and will be seen later this year in Last Christmas. While Golding isn’t exactly a superstar yet, he’s definitely becoming a recognizable face. Which means there’s no way in hell Paramount is going to cast him to never take off a mask and never talk, even though that’s Snake Eyes’s whole deal. Stunt man and actor Ray Park played Snake Eyes in both The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation, and it was okay if Park never took off his mask because he’s not exactly a well-known face.

The Snake Eyes movie, written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, focuses on “Snake Eyes seeking revenge for his father’s death by joining a ninja clan, and in the process finding acceptance.” As someone who has next to zero interest in anything related to G.I. Joe, I have no qualms about the Snake Eyes movie bucking tradition and letting the character talk. But I’m sure the angry folks of the internet will have something to say about this because that’s how it goes.

Snake Eyes currently has a October 16, 2020 release date – but that could always change.