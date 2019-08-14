It’s August, which means it’s time for us to get our first trailers for Christmas movies. First on the docket: a romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding which seems all fluff and mistletoe, right? Probably not, if the title Last Christmas, which borrows from the beloved George Michael song that plays throughout the trailer, is anything to go by. Watch the Last Christmas trailer below.

Last Christmas Trailer

Hot off the polarizing finale of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke is shedding her leather armor for emotional armor in Last Christmas, which follows Clarke’s Kate as she stumbles through a series of bad decisions and bad relationships while working a job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But Kate’s messy life takes a turn when she runs into Tom (Golding) a saint-like man who, for some reason, interacts with only her in this trailer. Now that wouldn’t be unusual in a rom-com if it weren’t for the curious title Last Christmas, and the lyrics to the George Michael song from which it takes its name.

Halfway through the trailer it’s revealed that Kate was hospitalized after a near-death experience, and her life has been a downward spiral ever since. But who could conveniently appear except this angelic Christmas man offering his heart to her? Get it? He gave her his heart (probably)! Now the movie just has to explain the next lyric about how “the next day, you gave it away.”

Written by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings, and directed by Paul Feig, Last Christmas also stars Thompson and Michelle Yeoh.

Here is the synopsis to Last Christmas:

Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart … and you gotta have faith.