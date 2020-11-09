Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Johnny Depp, Chris Nolan, Cinemark, Jordan Peele, 1Up & A Quiet Place 3
Posted on Monday, November 9th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 9, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars, Johnny Depp, Chris Nolan, Cinemark, Jordan Peele, 1Up and A Quiet Place 3.
Opening Banter: Yay for this weekend.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Series From Leslye Headland Will Feature a “Timeline That We Don’t Know Much About”
- Mention: Leslye Headland’s Female-Led ‘Star Wars’ Series Will Be a Martial Arts Thriller
- What do we think this means?
- Brad: Johnny Depp Drops Out of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise After Recent Court Case Verdict
- Who should replace Depp?
- Chris: Christopher Nolan is “Worried” Studios Are Drawing the Wrong Conclusions From ‘Tenet’ Release
- Mention: ‘Tenet’ Blu-ray, 4K and Digital Release Set for December
- Hollywood often gets it wrong… What are the right conclusions?
- Brad: Cinemark Allowing Shortened Theatrical Windows for Movies on a Case-By-Case Basis Starting This Month
- Once you open the door, can they go back later?
- Chris: ‘The People Under the Stairs’ Remake Coming From Producer Jordan Peele
- What do you think the new take will be?
- Brad: Ellen Page Will Be a Serious Gamer in ‘1UP’ eSports Movie from ‘Fanboys’ Director Kyle Newman
- Is the world ready for an esports movie?
- Chris: ‘A Quiet Place 3’ in the Works With ‘Midnight Special’ Filmmaker Jeff Nichols Writing and Directing an Idea From John Krasinski
