Ready for another update on the Disney+ Star Wars series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland? Of course you are. Last week we learned that the female-driven show would be an “action thriller with martial arts elements.” Now, Headland has provided some more context, stating that the show is going to be offering up some new material – specifically, a storyline “in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don’t know much about.”

I know pretty much everyone and their mother loves The Mandalorian, but when it was first revealed that Disney+ would be making a live-action Star Wars show, I was hoping for something, well, different. Instead, The Mandalorian feels like a “shut up and play the hits” type of show – a series that’s constantly referencing other stuff in Star Wars lore rather than striking out on its own. That’s fine if that’s what you want, but I’ve always felt that Star Wars has such a vast landscape to play with, and it would be nice if filmmakers would try to explore some unseen corners of the galaxy rather than sticking with the same old same old.

Thankfully, it sounds like that’s exactly what’s going to happen with Leslye Headland’s female-driven Star Wars Disney+ series. Speaking with Fantastic Frankey (via Coming Soon), Headland said: “I would say it’s in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don’t know much about.”

Headland added:

“For me, it’s less about going through the Star Wars universe cinematically or artistically, I’m actually kind of combing through it geographically and go on a literal journey. When we were pitching, I had my designer create that Indiana Jones-like ‘we go here and then we go here,’ with the little dotted red line like this is our journey, this is where we’re going.”

Again: I’m thrilled that this makes it sound like Headland wants to try new stuff and go to new locations and not visit the same sand planets over and over again. The Indiana Jones reference could also lead some credence to the rumor that Headland’s series is about Star Wars character Doctor Aphra, who, like Indy, is an archeologist (albeit a more ruthless one).

But really, much of Headland’s series remains a secret. We’ll hopefully learn more in the months to come. In the meantime, Disney+ continues to develop other Star Wars shows, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and a Rogue One prequel show about Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. There are also rumors about other potential shows spun-off from The Mandalorian, but none of those have been confirmed yet.