Paramount had to delay A Quiet Place Part II due to the coronavirus, but they’re already looking ahead to another sequel. Jeff Nichols, director of underseen gems like Midnight Special and Take Shelter, has been tasked with writing and directing a third Quiet Place film based on an idea from John Krasinski, director and co-writer of the previous two movies. Specific plot details are being kept hushed-up for the time being.

There are no plot details to speak of at the moment, but there’s already speculation that this third film could open the world of the movies up a bit. Rather than continue to focus on Emily Blunt‘s character and her remaining family, A Quiet Place 3 might branch out and explore other characters inhabiting this world overrun with killer aliens.

John Krasinski, who directed the first two films and had a hand in their scripts, came up with the idea for A Quiet Place 3, and in the past, the filmmaker hinted that he wanted to take this approach. Back when A Quiet Place Part II was being developed, Krasinski said: “I had this very small idea, and what it was is that this is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake or a group of characters or a story. It’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience. It’s something we feel very lucky to have. It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.”

In A Quiet Place, sound-sensitive aliens have wiped out much of humanity, leaving a family to fend for themselves. The sequel continues following the surviving members of that family while also expanding on how the alien invasion began. The first A Quiet Place ended up being something of a surprise hit, earning strong reviews and even stronger box office, grossing over $340 million worldwide,.

A Quiet Place Part II was originally supposed to open in March of this year and then got pushed to September, only to get pushed into 2021. It’s now scheduled to arrive on April 23, 2021.