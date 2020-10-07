Daily Podcast: Do We Need a Sherlock Holmes Cinematic Universe, Thomas The Train Engine & Slinky Movies
Posted on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 5, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including movie theaters, release dates, Star Wars, a Sherlock Holmes cinematic universe, Thomas The Train Engine & Slinky movies.
In The News:
- Mention:
- Brad: AMC Theatres and Cinemark Will Not Close Their Doors Like Regal Cinemas
- How can they afford to stay open?
- Ben: ‘Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back’ Stories Revealed
- What are the most ridiculous and interesting stories here?
- Brad: Robert Downey Jr. Is Developing a ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Cinematic Universe to Follow the Next Sequel
- So what does this mean? We’re getting a Watson standalone movie?
- Ben (og Chris): ‘Thomas and Friends’ Movie Being Developed for ‘World War Z’ Director Ma…
- Pitch me how this movie will work.
- Brad: ‘Slinky’ Movie to Walk Down Stairs and into Theaters to Tell the Origin Story of the Classic Toy
- Is there enough interesting backstory to Slinky’s creation?
