From a Certain Point of View The Empire Strikes Back

If you’re reading /Film, you’ve probably seen The Empire Strikes Back a dozen times and know the story of the Star Wars sequel forward and backward. But what about the stories you don’t know about – the ones happening at the same time Luke was training on Dagobah or Han Solo was being frozen in carbonite? That’s where From a Certain Point of View comes in, a book series depicting the unseen or unconsidered moments amid all of the well-trod action.

Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back is set to go on sale later this fall, and today publisher Del Rey Books has unveiled a tease of each of the 40 stories that make up the book. Among them, you’ll find a tale about the chef who had to cook for Darth Vader on Cloud City, one about the kitchen boy who briefly runs between Han and Leia in the Rebel base on Hoth, and one that drops in on Willrow Hood and his beloved camtono. Apologies if you don’t speak Star Wars nerd –just read on to get the full list.

Chris Trevas created the illustrations for the book, which contains 40 stories set around the events depicted in The Empire Strikes Back. Here’s the full list and the order in which they should be read.

  1. Eyes Of The Empire – Kiersten White
  2. Hunger – Mark Oshiro
  3. Ion Control – Emily Skrutskie
  4. A Good Kiss – C.B. Lee
  5. She Will Keep Them Warm – Delilah S. Dawson
  6. Heroes Of The Rebellion – Amy Radcliffe
  7. Rogue Two – Gary Whitta
  8. Kendal – Charles Yu
  9. Against All Odds – R.F. Kuang
  10. Beyond Hope – Michael Moreci
  11. The Truest Duty – Christie Golden
  12. A Naturalist On Hoth – Hank Green
  13. The Dragonsnake Saves R2-D2 – Katie Cook
  14. For The Last Time – Beth Revis
  15. Rendezvous Point – Jason Fry
  16. The Final Order – Seth Dickenson
  17. Amara Kel’s Rules For TIE Pilot Survival (Probably) – Django Wexler
  18. The First Lesson – Jim Zub
  19. Disturbance – Mike Chen
  20. This Is No Cave – Catherynne M. Valente
  21. Lord Vader Will See You Now – John Jackson Miller
  22. Vergence – Tracy Deonn
  23. Tooth and Claw – Michael Kogge
  24. Stet! – Daniel Jose Older
  25. Wait For It – Zoraida Cordova
  26. Standard Imperial Procedure – Sarwat Chadda
  27. There Is Always Another – Mackenzi Lee
  28. Fake It Till You Make It – Cavan Scott
  29. But What Does He Eat? – S.A. Chakraborty
  30. Beyond The Clouds – Lilliam Rivera
  31. No Time For Poetry – Austin Walker
  32. Bespin Escape – Martha Wells
  33. Faith In An Old Friend – Brittany N. Williams
  34. Due On Batuu – Rob Hart
  35. Into The Clouds – Karen Strong
  36. The Witness – Adam Christopher
  37. The Man Who Built Cloud City – Alexander Freed
  38. The Backup Backup Plan – Anne Toole
  39. Right-Hand Man – Lydia King
  40. The Whills Strike Back – Tom Angleberger

You can scroll through Del Rey’s Twitter account to get a brief tease of each chapter, but I want to highlight a few that stood out to me here.

Gary Whitta, who wrote an early draft of the screenplay for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, returns to a galaxy far, far away to write Rogue Two.

This one sounds like the most bonkers of the bunch, just because of the perspective from which it’s told.

A story about the chef who’s forced to cook food for Vader is the perfect example of the potential these stories hold to explore previously unseen corners of the Star Wars universe.

The horrifying fate of L3-37, as seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is further explored in “Faith in an Old Friend.”

Fan-favorite character Willrow Hood, who you can read all about here, loses and regains his beskar-filled camtono in “Due on Batuu” before its appearance on The Mandalorian.

The first book took some big storytelling swings and yielded mixed results, but hey – at least it was interesting. I can only hope this book is equally fascinating. From A Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back arrives on November 10, 2020.

