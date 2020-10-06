If you’re reading /Film, you’ve probably seen The Empire Strikes Back a dozen times and know the story of the Star Wars sequel forward and backward. But what about the stories you don’t know about – the ones happening at the same time Luke was training on Dagobah or Han Solo was being frozen in carbonite? That’s where From a Certain Point of View comes in, a book series depicting the unseen or unconsidered moments amid all of the well-trod action.

Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back is set to go on sale later this fall, and today publisher Del Rey Books has unveiled a tease of each of the 40 stories that make up the book. Among them, you’ll find a tale about the chef who had to cook for Darth Vader on Cloud City, one about the kitchen boy who briefly runs between Han and Leia in the Rebel base on Hoth, and one that drops in on Willrow Hood and his beloved camtono. Apologies if you don’t speak Star Wars nerd –just read on to get the full list.



Chris Trevas created the illustrations for the book, which contains 40 stories set around the events depicted in The Empire Strikes Back. Here’s the full list and the order in which they should be read.

Eyes Of The Empire – Kiersten White Hunger – Mark Oshiro Ion Control – Emily Skrutskie A Good Kiss – C.B. Lee She Will Keep Them Warm – Delilah S. Dawson Heroes Of The Rebellion – Amy Radcliffe Rogue Two – Gary Whitta Kendal – Charles Yu Against All Odds – R.F. Kuang Beyond Hope – Michael Moreci The Truest Duty – Christie Golden A Naturalist On Hoth – Hank Green The Dragonsnake Saves R2-D2 – Katie Cook For The Last Time – Beth Revis Rendezvous Point – Jason Fry The Final Order – Seth Dickenson Amara Kel’s Rules For TIE Pilot Survival (Probably) – Django Wexler The First Lesson – Jim Zub Disturbance – Mike Chen This Is No Cave – Catherynne M. Valente Lord Vader Will See You Now – John Jackson Miller Vergence – Tracy Deonn Tooth and Claw – Michael Kogge Stet! – Daniel Jose Older Wait For It – Zoraida Cordova Standard Imperial Procedure – Sarwat Chadda There Is Always Another – Mackenzi Lee Fake It Till You Make It – Cavan Scott But What Does He Eat? – S.A. Chakraborty Beyond The Clouds – Lilliam Rivera No Time For Poetry – Austin Walker Bespin Escape – Martha Wells Faith In An Old Friend – Brittany N. Williams Due On Batuu – Rob Hart Into The Clouds – Karen Strong The Witness – Adam Christopher The Man Who Built Cloud City – Alexander Freed The Backup Backup Plan – Anne Toole Right-Hand Man – Lydia King The Whills Strike Back – Tom Angleberger

You can scroll through Del Rey’s Twitter account to get a brief tease of each chapter, but I want to highlight a few that stood out to me here.

Gary Whitta, who wrote an early draft of the screenplay for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, returns to a galaxy far, far away to write Rogue Two.

Gary Whitta, who wrote an early draft of the screenplay for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, returns to a galaxy far, far away to write Rogue Two.

I still cannot believe they let me write a story from the perspective of THE CAVE OF EVIL ON DAGOBAH! But you better believe I *ran* with it! This story is weird, dark & lyrical and I love it. Can't wait for y'all to meet this vergence in the Force.#FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack https://t.co/iuK0Jjrojt — Tracy Deonn ???? Demonn Hunter (@tracydeonn) October 6, 2020

This one sounds like the most bonkers of the bunch, just because of the perspective from which it’s told.

A story about the chef who’s forced to cook food for Vader is the perfect example of the potential these stories hold to explore previously unseen corners of the Star Wars universe.

“Sir, I don't know where your ship learned to communicate, but it has the most peculiar dialect.”



The horrifying fate of L3-37, as seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is further explored in "Faith in an Old Friend."

The horrifying fate of L3-37, as seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is further explored in “Faith in an Old Friend.”

Fan-favorite character Willrow Hood, who you can read all about here, loses and regains his beskar-filled camtono in “Due on Batuu” before its appearance on The Mandalorian.

The first book took some big storytelling swings and yielded mixed results, but hey – at least it was interesting. I can only hope this book is equally fascinating. From A Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back arrives on November 10, 2020.