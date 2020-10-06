Oh, you didn’t think we’d get through the day without another major movie release date change, did you? The latest: Jurassic World: Dominion, which was supposed to open in 2021, is now moving to 2022. While production on the film continues, this move likely gives the film a little breathing room, since so many other movies that were due out this year have already moved to 2021. On the plus side, there’s now an official poster!

Behold! The new Jurassic World: Dominion poster, crammed with names and also featuring the film’s new release date: June 10, 2022. Jurassic World: Dominion was originally slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021, but with the 2021 film landscape growing more and more crowded, it probably makes sense to Universal to give the movie some breathing room. Once, Dominion would’ve stood out as a mega-blockbuster in 2021. Now, it’s just another mega-blockbuster joining all the 2020 mega-blockbusters that got pushed into next year.

Jurassic World: Dominion brings back franchise players Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong and brings in new additions Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott.

Plot details remain somewhat secret, but the previous film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, capped-off with dinosaurs being unleashed into the modern world No longer confined to isolated island parks, the once-prehistoric creatures are now in our midst. I’m personally hoping this is leading towards a Mad Max-style apocalyptic flick where humans and dinosaurs are wandering the wasteland together, but who knows what director Colin Trevorrow has in store.

After sitting things out with Fallen Kingdom, Trevorrow returns to direct, and he also co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael. In a recent interview, Trevorrow talked about how Dominion is the Jurassic movie he wanted to make from the start while also promising that original players Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum actually have major roles in the film, not just extended cameos: