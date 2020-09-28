The Jurassic World films haven’t garnered as much love as Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park, but they sure have made a ton of money. People will see these movies, no matter what the critical reaction, which is why there’s a third entry on the way, Jurassic World: Dominion. Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow is back in the director’s chair after handing duties over to J. A. Bayona for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And according to Trevorrow, Dominion is the Jurassic movie he’s been hoping to make from the start.

Speaking with Collider, Trevorrow is trying to make the new movie all the more tantalizing by claiming it’s the Jurassic film he’s been waiting to make:

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make, from the beginning. It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble and that element and the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now is very exciting. I’m having the time of my life.”

Two takeaways from this statement: Trevorrow seems to be saying, “Hey, if you thought the last two movies were bad, don’t worry – this one is better!”; and he’s also underscoring that Neill, Dern, and Goldblum have major roles in the flick, not just cameos. Trevorrow has talked-up the trio’s extended involvement before, but after the Fallen Kingdom tricked many into thinking Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm was a big part of the movie, only to reveal in the finished film that he has a quick cameo and that he never leaves one location, you can understand why he’s hammering this point home.

The Jurassic World franchise is a pale, cruel imitation of its predecessors. I’ll admit to liking the first Jurassic World more than many of my colleagues, but I like it as a big, dumb, loud monster movie – and it can’t hold a candle to Jurassic Park. Then there’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is a better-directed movie, but also one of my least favorite movies of the last five years. In fact, I’ll come right out and say that I hated it. So after all of this, you might think I’m ready to write off Jurassic World: Dominion completely.

And yet…I can’t help but be curious. For one thing, Dominion is bringing back the three original Jurassic players – Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. For another, the ending of Fallen Kingdom – which had dinosaurs released into the real world, no longer secluded on an island but here in our own backyards – set the stage for apocalyptic dino-mayhem, and that’s too neat for me to ignore.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.