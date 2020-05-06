Daily Podcast: Quibi, Tom Cruise, Black Mirror, Disneyland, Bright 2, Extraction 2, The Mandalorian, and Nick Fury
Posted on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 6, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Quibi, Tom Cruise, Black Mirror, Disneyland, Bright 2, Extraction 2, The Mandalorian, and Nick Fury.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 On Hold Due to the Real World Being a Constant Waking Nightmare
- Ben: Shanghai Disneyland Will Be the First Disney Theme Park to Reopen
- Chris: Quibi Could Lose Half a Billion Dollars in 2020
- Ben: Tom Cruise is Literally Going to Outer Space to Shoot an Action Movie with Elon Musk’s SpaceX [Update]
- Chris (og HT): New Disney+ Animated Series ‘Fury Files’ Offers Deep Dives Into Marvel Heroes and Villains
- Ben: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: ‘Ant-Man’ Director Peyton Reed Heads to a Galaxy Far, Far Away
- Chris: ‘Bright 2’ Still Happening, ‘The Incredible Hulk’ Director Louis Leterrier Now Calling the Shots
- Ben (og HT): ‘Extraction 2’ is Already in the Works; Could Be a Seq… or a Prequel
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.