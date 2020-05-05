Remember Bright? The Netflix movie that looked absolutely awful, became something of a joke, and then went on to be a big hit for Netflix? Well, a sequel was announced before the first film even dropped on the streaming service, and it looks like it’s still happening. Stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton are both back, but director David Ayer is sitting this one out. Instead, The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier is in talks to helm.

Deadline is reporting that Louis Leterrier is likely to direct Bright 2, the sequel to the 2017 Netflix movie set in a world where humans and mythical creatures live side-by-side, like Shrek, but with more violence. Suicide Squad director David Ayer directed the first movie, and was supposed to direct the sequel as well. But Ayer is currently working on a remake of The Dirty Dozen, and Netflix is instead going with Leterrier. Also not back: Max Landis, who wrote the script for the first film. The script for the sequel was penned by Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a recent rewrite by T.S. Nowlin.

Here’s the synopsis for the first movie:

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

And here’s the trailer.

The sequel “picks up the travails of the odd partnership, but sets it on an international stage.” While the first Bright was not well received by critics, Netflix claims it was a big hit. Per their reporting, “11 million American viewers streamed Bright within the first three days of its release, with 56% of the audience being male and 7 million being between the ages of 18 to 49.”

Filming on the sequel was originally supposed to start last March, but was delayed due to Will Smith’s busy schedule. Of course, now it’ll have to be delayed again, since everything is currently shut down at the moment.