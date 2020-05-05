Nick Fury is finally revealing his extensive files on all our favorite Marvel heroes and villains. A new Disney+ animated series, Fury Files, will offer deep dives into a number of Marvel heroes and villains like Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man, and more. Narrating the guide is none other than the secretive former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, voiced by Chi McBride (Pushing Daisies).

Marvel Entertainment has announced a brand new series heading to Disney+. Fury Files is a new informational program that will teach fans about their favorite Marvel heroes and villains using a combination of motion comic art and scenes cut from popular Marvel animated shows like Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series.

Fury Files will be structured like Nick Fury giving a debriefing of his extensive files — which have frequently been hinted at in Marvel lore, but never shared — with McBride voicing the stoic agent. It’s a shame that they couldn’t get Samuel L. Jackson on board to do the narration (the actor has always proven willing to reprise his role from the MCU, even appearing in various episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), but McBride is a talented and charismatic actor who will likely offer some comedy to the role.

Here is the official synopsis (via Marvel):

Fury Files drops on Disney+ on Friday, May 15, and you shouldn’t be surprised that Nick Fury has files on every single Marvel Super Hero. Fury Files gives viewers top-secret access to S.H.I.E.L.D. intel on key Marvel heroes and villains. All of this is told by none other than the mysterious Fury, bringing together a mix of animation and motion comic art! Looking to download a bunch of information about every single hero? Fury’s got you covered.

The information presented in the series will also be available for Disney+ subscribers. Fury Files is scheduled to make its debut on Disney+ on May 15, 2020, one week ahead of the streaming debut of the second season of Marvel’s Future Avengers.