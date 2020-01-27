Daily Podcast: Obi-wan, Uncharted, Anaconda, Mean Girls, Marvel TV, MGM, Criterion Collection and Bambi
Posted on Monday, January 27th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 27, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Obi-wan, Uncharted, Anaconda, Mean Girls, Marvel TV, MGM, Criterion Collection and Bambi.
In The News:
- Brad: Of Course ‘Bambi’ Is Getting a “Live-Action” Remake at Disney
- HT: Tina Fey is Adapting Her ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Musical Back Into a Movie
- HT: Dave Filoni, Christopher Yost Among Choices to Replace Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series Writer
- Brad: Marvel Cancels ‘Howard the Duck’ and ‘Tigra and Dazzler’ Animated Shows at Hulu
- HT: ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Atlantics’ Are the Latest Netflix Films to Join the Criterion Collection
- Brad: Netflix and Apple Have Considered Buying MGM as the Streaming Wars Continue
- HT: ‘Anaconda’ Reboot Slithering Into Existence With ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ Writer
- Brad: Sony Pushes Back ‘Uncharted’ to March 2021, Knocking ‘Masters of the Universe’ Off the Calendar
