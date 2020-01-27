On the January 27, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Obi-wan, Uncharted, Anaconda, Mean Girls, Marvel TV, MGM, Criterion Collection and Bambi.

In The News:

Sony Pushes Back ‘Uncharted’ to March 2021, Knocking ‘Masters of the Universe’ Off the Calendar

‘Anaconda’ Reboot Slithering Into Existence With ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ Writer

Brad: Netflix and Apple Have Considered Buying MGM as the Streaming Wars Continue

‘The Irishman,’ ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Atlantics’ Are the Latest Netflix Films to Join the Criterion Collection

Marvel Cancels ‘Howard the Duck’ and ‘Tigra and Dazzler’ Animated Shows at Hulu

Tina Fey is Adapting Her ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Musical Back Into a Movie

Of Course ‘Bambi’ Is Getting a “Live-Action” Remake at Disney

All the other stuff you need to know:

