Disney is looking within its circle of Lucasfilm regulars for a writer to replace Hossein Amini on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni and longtime Star Wars TV writer Christopher Yost are among those being eyed by Disney as the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series writer. Both Filoni and Yost are part of the Disney+ family as well, having written episodes of The Mandalorian, with Filoni also directing two of them.

Filoni and Yost might be the writers Disney+ is looking for, according to Variety. The outlet reports that Lucasfilm is on the hunt for a new writer to replace Hossein Amini after the original Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series writer was dropped from the project and his scripts thrown out in a dramatic overhaul of the Disney+ series. Production on the series is currently stalled as Lucasfilm hunts for a new writer to replace Amini, and according to Variety, that writer may be either Filoni or Yost. Variety writes:

According to industry sources, Disney is already exploring several possibilities but nothing official has taken place as of yet. Given the nature of the project, the company will no doubt have the pick of the litter in terms of bringing in a well-known writer and showrunner. One obvious solution would be to bring in someone from “The Mandalorian” aside from Deborah Chow, who directed multiple episodes of “The Mandalorian” and will direct all of the Kenobi series. Two potential solutions could be Dave Filoni and Christopher Yost, who both wrote episodes of “The Mandalorian,” with Filoni also directing two of them.

Filoni is a fan-favorite writer in the Star Wars community, having heavily shaped the universe on the small screen through multiple acclaimed Star Wars animated series. He also has a history of writing for Obi-Wan on the small screen, with Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which featured the Jedi Master as a central character. Yost has a history with two Disney-owned properties, having long worked in the Marvel universe and having written multiple episodes of the animated Star Wars Rebels series, which was co-created by Filoni. But Yost is also currently occupied by the upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series at Netflix.

Both Filoni or Yost are solid choices for Lucasfilm, and ones that have a proven track record within the Star Wars universe. It seems unlikely for now that Lucasfilm would go with an unknown, but we’ll have to wait and see how they reshape the Obi-Wan TV series.