It’s been a long road for the Uncharted video game franchise to make it to the big screen. Sony has gone through several directors, the most recently departed being Travis Knight, who had just replaced Dan Trachtenberg. Last we heard, Venom director Ruben Fleischer was being eyed to take over the production, but it looks like Sony Pictures doesn’t think they’ll meet the previous set release date of December 18, 2020. The studio has pushed the movie back to spring 2021, bumping their gestating Masters of the Universe movie off the release calendar. Find out more below.

Deadline has word on the Uncharted movie release date getting pushed back to March 5, 2021. Initially, Sony had hoped to get the movie off the ground before star Tom Holland had to go shoot the third installment of Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. But it appears as if they couldn’t pull it off and opted to give themselves a little more time to sort things out. Considering how cursed the development of this movie has been for roughly the past decade, this is probably for the best. Honestly, we won’t believe this movie is real until it’s playing on screen in front of us.

The shift in release date also creates some uncertainty for one of Sony’s other properties: Masters of the Universe. The adaptation of the animated series has been in the works for a long time too, with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before heartthrob Noah Centineo recently being lined up to play He-Man. The movie was set for the March release that Uncharted just took, and now Masters of the Universe finds itself without a release date.

Funnily enough, last fall, there were rumblings that the Masters of the Universe might end up going to Netflix, so that might be what’s happening with the movie. But for those hungry for some He-Man, Netflix has two animated adaptations in the works. One will be an anime-style series that picks up where the series left off back in 1985, and another that will be a reimagining of the original series.

The most recent draft of Uncharted was written by Rafe Judkins and the Iron Man writing team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment while Avi Arad is production for his own production banner.

Meanwhile, Masters of the Universe also has a script by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, and the Nee Brothers were previously attached to direct.