Just before New Year’s Eve, Sony Pictures lost yet another director who was attached to helm the video game adaptation Uncharted. The project felt like it was finally becoming a reality, but then Dan Trachtenberg left. He was replaced a month later by Travis Knight, but the fast-track that Sony had the movie on resulted in him leaving too. Now we’re dealing with the eighth director who will attempt to make the project happen: Venom and Zombieland franchise director Ruben Fleischer.

Deadline has word that Ruben Fleischer is at the top of the list to be the latest Uncharted movie director. If the project can’t stay on schedule to meet the December 2020 release date, then the studio could risk losing star Tom Holland, who has been attached for some time now to play the adventurer Nathan Drake, but has a limited window with which to pull this movie off.

Mark Wahlberg recently joined the cast as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a mentor to Nathan Drake, the main character played by Tom Holland. At one time, Wahlberg was actually tapped to play Nathan Drake when the movie was in development back in 2011. That’s right, enough years have past that Wahlberg is now too old to play the role he was once sought for. Maybe this movie really is cursed.

Honestly, with the way things have been going with this movie, I’m worried that the rush into production is going to make this movie fall flat on its face. The last minute hiring of Travis Knight and now Ruben Fleischer make this feel like the studio is desperate to have someone do exactly what they want instead of making this a movie that has their own style, and that’s now how movies should be made.

The most recent draft of Uncharted was written by Rafe Judkins and the Iron Man writing team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment while Avi Arad is production for his own production banner.

Uncharted is slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2020.