While Sony Pictures is currently getting a new Masters of the Universe movie together, there’s another treat in store for fans who have been anxious to head back to Eternia. Filmmaker Kevin Smith announced at Power-Con that he will act as executive producer and showrunner on a new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series at Netflix that will pick up where the original series left off back in 1985.

The announcement was accompanied by this awesome new teaser poster featuring a familiar location:

The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series’ story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle. pic.twitter.com/41rOXjZLtO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 18, 2019

Plus, there’s this detailed synopsis that comes officially from Netflix:

Featuring fan-favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of snake mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!

Here’s what Kevin Smith had to say about the new series, entitled Masters of the Universe: Revelations:

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe. In ‘Revelation,’ we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Could this be the massive intellectual property that Kevin Smith was teasing last summer? At the time, he said he had completed writing on a huge gig and added, “It’s the most massive IP I’ve ever been allowed to play with and if the powers that be decide to move forward with the project, it would be the biggest budgeted anything I’ve ever done.” This certainly has the potential to fit those parameters, and we haven’t heard of anything else that would qualify.

Kevin Smith will also be writing on the series along with Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Superman), Diya Mishra (Magic: The Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas). The series will be produced by Mattel Television and also has Rob David, vice president of Mattel TV and author of He-Man: the Eternity War, on board as executive producer. As for the animation, that will be provided by Powerhouse Animation, who has been working on Netflix’s Castlevania series.

We’re not sure when Masters of the Universe: Revelation will arrive, but we’ll keep you posted.