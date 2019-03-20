Noah Centineo, the internet’s boyfriend who may or may not be a young clone of Mark Ruffalo, might be headed to Eternia. The To All the Boy’s I’ve Loved Before actor is being sought after to play He-Man in the Masters of the Universe reboot. This would certainly be a far cry from the last live-action version of He-Man, played by Dolph Lundgren in 1987.

The Wrap broke the news about Noah Centineo joining the Masters of the Universe reboot cast as He-Man. Centineo is in talks to join the film, which is being directed by Aaron and Adam Nee. The filmmaking brothers co-wrote the script with Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. At one point, the script was being handled by David Goyer.

Traditionally, Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who is able to transform into the mighty He-Man with his Power Sword. He-Man does battle with the evil Skeletor. The material was previously adapted into a 1987 Star Wars knock-off starring Dolph Lundgren as Adam/He-Man, and Frank Langella as Skeletor. Hollywood has been trying to launch a reboot since at least 2007, when John Woo was set to direct.

Since then, the reboot has changed hands several times. At various points, Jon M. Chu, Joe Cornish, Rian Johnson, Andrés Muschietti, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and McG were all named as potential helmers for the film. In 2017, Goyer was hired to write the script, and eventually entered talks to direct as well. But he ultimately left to work on other projects.

In April of last year, Aaron and Adam Nee were hired to direct. The announcement came as a bit of as a surprise, as the duo were mostly known for their very small indie comedy Band of Robbers. The hiring of the Nees – and the past potential hiring of Phil Lord and Chris Miller – suggests that Sony might be taking a comedic approach to the material here. Hiring Centineo to play the part might suggest that as well, as he doesn’t exactly seem like typical He-Man material. A comedic approach would make sense – after all, the character is named He-Man and he fights someone named Skeletor. That’s not exactly serious stuff.

It was previously reported that filming on Masters of the Universe might start as soon as July of 2019.