At the beginning of December last year, Marvel’s Tigra and Dazzler Show intended for Hulu had a shake-up behind the scenes that resulted in the firing of the showrunner and the entire writing staff of the animated series due to creative differences with Marvel. Now the show has been axed completely, and the Howard the Duck animated series that was also in the works is being thrown out the window too.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on the Tigra and Dazzler Show and Howard the Duck canceled at Hulu, but it was Marvel who made the decision to cancel the shows. No reason was given for this sudden decision, but we’re betting that it has something to do with the fact that Jeph Loeb is no longer in charge of Marvel Television and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has much more creative control over all things Marvel.

Marvel’s Tigra and Dazzler Show and Howard the Duck were announced together last February along with MODOK and Hit-Monkey. All four of the shows were going to crossover into each other for another series called The Offenders in an irreverent sort of spin on Marvel’s The Defenders that was situated at Netflix along with Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist. Now that two of those four shows have been canceled, it’s unlikely that The Offenders will come together.

The good news for MODOK and Hit-Monkey fans is that both of those shows are still moving forward at Hulu. In fact, MODOK just recently announced even more of the voice cast behind the series that will have comedian Patton Oswalt playing the titular character, one of the more obscure and odd characters from Marvel Comics.

This is just the latest bad news for Marvel shows at Hulu since the streaming service decided last fall not to move forward with the Ghost Rider spin-off that was in the works. That decision was actually made by Hulu, but they’re still working on another forthcoming live-action Marvel series in the form of Helstrom, But we’ll see how long that lasts.

It’s a bummer that we won’t get to see how those other shows would have played out, especially The Offenders, but it’s also good that Kevin Feige is making sure that Marvel is producing the best quality work and isn’t settling for mediocrity.