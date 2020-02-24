On the February 24, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, writer Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a new Star Wars movie, Martin Scorsese’s next film, more possible Jurassic Park connections for Jurassic World 3 and Little Shop of Horror casting.

In The News:

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Remake Wants Chris Evans to be a Dentist

Rumor: Martin Scorsese Wants to Move ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to Netflix as the Budget Skyrockets to $225 Million

New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Coming From ‘Sleight’ Director and ‘Luke Cage’ Writer

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!