Daily Podcast: New Star Wars Movie In Development, Martin Scorsese’s Next Film, Jurassic World 3 & Little Shop of Horror Casting
Posted on Monday, February 24th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 24, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, writer Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a new Star Wars movie, Martin Scorsese’s next film, more possible Jurassic Park connections for Jurassic World 3 and Little Shop of Horror casting.
In The News:
- HT: New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Coming From ‘Sleight’ Director and ‘Luke Cage’ Writer
- Chris: Rumor: Martin Scorsese Wants to Move ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to Netflix as the Budget Skyrockets to $225 Million
- HT: ‘Jurassic World 3’ Might Bring Back Another ‘Jurassic Park’ Character
- CE: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Remake Wants Chris Evans to be a Dentist
