Today in wild casting news no one saw coming: Chris Evans is joining the cast of the Little Shop of Horrors remake. But the former Captain America isn’t being courted to play lead loser Seymour. Instead, the film wants Evans to play sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello, a role made famous by Steve Martin in the 1986 Frank Oz-directed Little Shop of Horrors. Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton are also being sought after as the leads, while Billy Porter is signed to voice man-eating plant Audrey II.

THR has the scoop on Chris Evans joining the Little Shop of Horrors remake cast. This new Little Shop is a remake of the 1986 musical film, which itself was a remake of Roger Corman’s 1960 (non-musical) The Little Shop of Horrors. The 1986 Little Shop of Horrors featured Rick Moranis as Seymour, a nebbish florist from Skid Row. Seymour dreams of getting out of his current situation and running away with co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene). But Audrey is drawn to bad guys, and her current boyfriend is Orin Scrivello, a sadistic dentist played to perfection by Steve Martin. Seymour’s life changes wildly, first for the better, and then for the worse, when he discovers the Audrey II, a talking, singing, flesh-eating plant from outer space.

Casting Evans in Martin’s role is both unexpected and entertaining. You might immediately assume that Evans would be going for the lead, but playing the dentist will instead allow him to go big and sink his teeth into a much more memorable role. It’ll also require him to sing, something we haven’t seen before. The dentist character only has one musical number, but it’s a big one.

Taking this role will also potentially reunite Evans with Scarlett Johansson, who is being sought-after for the role of Audrey. Taron Egerton will potentially play Seymour, while Billy Porter will voice Audrey II. Evans’ casting is the most outside-the-box of the bunch, and that makes it all the more intriguing. Warner Bros. is developing the film now, with Greg Berlanti set to direct. Filming is expected to begin this summer.