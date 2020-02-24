Oh Timmy, Timmy, Timmy. You were part of the original 1993 Jurassic Park, a film that shaped a generation of dinosaur lovers and launched a franchise that still sends chills down our spines today. Your wide-eyed look remains iconic. Your battle with the electric fence will never be forgotten. And, according to your actor Joseph Mazzello, you may be coming back in Jurassic World 3 for yet another round with that darned electric fence.

Mazzello, who recently appeared in the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, teased that his iconic dinosaur-loving kid character from Jurassic Park may be the latest original cast member to make a return in Jurassic World 3, joining the likes of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum in the sixth installment of the blockbuster franchise. In a cryptic tweet, Mazello vaguely said, “I think it’s time to get back to work. What do you say gang?”

I think it’s time to get back to work. What do you say gang? — Joe Mazzello (@MazzelloJoe) February 23, 2020

The tweet comes right as Jurassic World 3 star Chris Pratt, who recently compared the film to Avengers: Endgame for its massive collection of returning cast members, revealed that he was heading out to the set to begin filming. It would not be too much of a stretch if Mazzello’s Tim would be among that star-studded line-up which, in addition to returning Jurassic Park stars, also includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson and Omar Sy from Jurassic World, and newcomers Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise. Why not include Tim, and while we’re at it, Ariana Richards‘ Lex? Hell, bring back the electric fence while you’re at it.

Mazzello hasn’t been quiet about the gratitude he feels to Jurassic Park and director Steven Spielberg, paying homage to the 1993 film time and again, and appearing briefly in 1997’s The Lost World alongside Richards. But it will have been 23 years since he reprised the role. Could Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow bring him back for another brief cameo? Or will he have Mazzello re-enact the electric fence scene? Details on the film are still scarce, but we are sure to find out as we head closer to Jurassic World 3‘s June 11, 2021 release date.