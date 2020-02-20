Jurassic World 3 is starting to have quite a loaded cast. In addition to returning Jurassic World series leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World 3 is getting the original Jurassic Park gang back together, with Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum set to reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Satler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively.

And as the cast grows, with newcomers like sci-fi TV regular Dichen Lachman and most recently, Venom actor Scott Haze, the Jurassic World 3 cast is starting to look overwhelmingly jam-packed. The only equivalent could be Avengers: Endgame, at least, according to Pratt, who compared the upcoming Colin Trevorrow dinosaur flick to another big franchise in which he appeared.

Like a genetically engineered dinosaur, the Jurassic World 3 cast just keeps growing to gargantuan size. The latest actor to join the Jurassic World 3 cast is Scott Haze (Venom, Midnight Special), according to Deadline, on the heels of Dichen Lachman’s casting yesterday. Haze will be joining a cast that includes, in addition to the aforementioned returning stars, Jake Johnson and Omar Sy from Jurassic World, and newcomers Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.

It’s a pretty packed cast, even for a creature feature where the majority of them will inevitably end up eaten. But that lends to its appeal, Pratt recently said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his new Pixar film Onward. The Jurassic World 3 star spoke about the return of the original Jurassic Park series cast, comparing the team-up between new and old franchise stars to last year’s massive Avengers: Endgame, a movie in which he also starred:

“This feels like it. I’m not allowed to say anything… It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. All the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back. It’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together for Marvel.”

It certainly is an exciting reunion for Dern, Neill, and Goldblum, who haven’t appeared all together onscreen since the original 1993 Jurassic Park. All three actors have appeared at various points in the franchise, with Goldblum starring in The Lost World and making a cameo in 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, while Neill starred in Jurassic Park III. There aren’t details yet on how involved the three stars are in Jurassic World 3, but Pratt’s comparisons to Endgame suggest they’ll all appear at the end to vaporize the dinosaurs in a giant battle. Maybe.

Production for Jurassic World 3 begins soon, according to Pratt, who told Degeneres he leaves this week and will be “shooting for a long time.”

“It’s a big one,” Pratt said. “It’s about close to 100 shoot days. It’s a massive movie. It’s a big movie. We’ll be all over the world. The story is really, really engaging. Really cool. It’s gonna be big.”

Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.