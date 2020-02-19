Altered Carbon star Dichen Lachman is the latest actor to join the cast of Jurassic World 3, joining an ensemble led by returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Lachman’s addition to the Jurassic World 3 cast comes as director Colin Trevorrow announces a University of Edinburgh paleontologist joining the consulting team.

Deadline reports that Dichen Lachman, who is currently starring in Netflix’s Altered Carbon and is best known for supporting roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The 100, and Dollhouse, is joining the cast of Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s still-untitled Jurassic World 3.

Lachman is a reliable supporting player in sci-fi TV, stealing the scenes with her fierce charisma in shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Dollhouse. She has long deserved a breakout starring role, though she likely won’t receive it in a stacked cast like that of Jurassic World‘s. Lachman joins returning stars Pratt and Howard, who have led the franchise since Trevorrow’s 2015 revival Jurassic World and starred again in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The third film in the Jurassic World series, and the sixth in the overall franchise, is notably bringing back the original film’s stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. With Lachman joining a host of newcomers that include Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise and Jurassic World stars Jake Johnson and Omar Sy joining the pack, it seems like Isla Nublar will be more packed than ever. At least, the dinosaurs will have their choice of victims.

Speaking of dinosaurs, Trevorrow seems intent on making his creatures as accurate as possible. The director has hired University of Edinburgh paleontologist Steve Brusatte on the consulting team for Jurassic World 3. Brusatte has written the 2018 book The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs, which mentioned recent findings suggesting that dinosaurs weren’t as reptilian as pop culture imagined it, but more akin to furry feathered chickens. With Jurassic World 3, maybe Trevorrow will reimagine his dinosaurs to be a bit more scientifically accurate.

Thrilled to have @EdinburghUni paleontologist @stevebrusatte on the consulting team for our next film. Check out his book if you’re looking for a good read. pic.twitter.com/GqoT7DH0uh — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) February 18, 2020

Jurassic World 3 hits theaters on June 11, 2021.